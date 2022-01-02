Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,921,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,314,000 after buying an additional 346,639 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,718,000 after buying an additional 76,103 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

