15,385 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

