2,400 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

PTLC opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

