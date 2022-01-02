Conning Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $623.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.