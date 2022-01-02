Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,238 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $70,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

