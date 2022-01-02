Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

