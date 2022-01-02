Xponance Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $91.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

