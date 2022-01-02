Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 176,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

OMC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

