Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $7.85 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $7,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

BNTX stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.85. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.