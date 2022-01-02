Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 101,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $59.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

