Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.56 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

