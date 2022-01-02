Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $661.54 Million

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $149.78 or 0.00317074 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.38 billion and $661.54 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,326,032 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

