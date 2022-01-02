Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 355.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,648.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

