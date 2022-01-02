Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

