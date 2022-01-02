iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

