Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock worth $3,269,842. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

