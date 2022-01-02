Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in V.F. were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

