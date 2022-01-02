Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $34.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

