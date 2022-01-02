Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,915 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $53,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

