Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,743.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 536,015 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

