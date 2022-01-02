Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

