Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.32.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.42. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

