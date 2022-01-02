Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $323,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $269.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

