BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 176.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,450 shares of company stock worth $7,100,103. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

