Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,511.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.00 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

