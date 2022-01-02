Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.