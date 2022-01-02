SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $440.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.64 and a 12 month high of $445.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

