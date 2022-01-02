SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 61,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

