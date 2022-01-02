SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.82 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.