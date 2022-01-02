Comparing ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

27.3% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cassava Sciences and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.55) -79.45 ImmunoGen $132.30 million 11.36 -$44.37 million ($0.34) -21.82

Cassava Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -9.08% -8.92% ImmunoGen -55.41% -85.94% -21.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cassava Sciences and ImmunoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 ImmunoGen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.10%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Cassava Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.