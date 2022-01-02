ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

