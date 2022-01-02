Analyzing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 220.03 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.27 C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 47.18 -$66.33 million N/A N/A

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09% C4 Therapeutics -265.03% -26.49% -19.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 C4 Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.17%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.