Widercoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,794.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $43,038.30 and $16,794.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.83 or 0.07875720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.14 or 1.00032990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

