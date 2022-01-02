Kusama Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $289.20 or 0.00611154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $53.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.83 or 0.07875720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.14 or 1.00032990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

