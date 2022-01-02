Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,838 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

