Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

