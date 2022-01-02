Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 6.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

