Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Popular comprises 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Popular stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

