Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,411 shares of company stock worth $334,181 over the last 90 days. 53.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZN stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

