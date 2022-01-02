Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of American Well worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,208. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL opened at $6.04 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

