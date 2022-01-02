Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000.

PAPR opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

