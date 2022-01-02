Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

SHOP stock opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,483.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,480.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.