Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 341,364 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,364 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $17,017,000.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

