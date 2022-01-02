Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270,540 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Colfax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

