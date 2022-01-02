Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

