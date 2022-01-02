Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price at $32.25

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.