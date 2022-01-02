Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $100,479,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.