D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 172,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of DHI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

