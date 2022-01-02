Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,475 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.