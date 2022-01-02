Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 5,628 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

